Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 84 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 34. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:42 am; sunset will be at 6:20 pm. Currently, the temperature is 59; it feels like 59. Wind speed is clocking in at 7 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 85. The low will be 37. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.