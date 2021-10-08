 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Elko, NV

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

