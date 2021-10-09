Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Elko, NV

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.