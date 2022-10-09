Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Elko folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 7…
Elko will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Elko. It looks to reach a pleasan…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 d…
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Elko. It looks to reach…