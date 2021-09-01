Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until WED 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Elko: A clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It look…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily …
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures ar…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for hig…