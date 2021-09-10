 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News