Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Elko, NV
