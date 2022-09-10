Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though l…
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luc…
Elko's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Monday. Temperatures are pr…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko Sunday. Temper…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …