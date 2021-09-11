The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temp…
For the drive home in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…