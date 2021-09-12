Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. T…