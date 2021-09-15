The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luc…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Elko: Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Elko: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.