Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV

Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 5:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

