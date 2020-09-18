Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 90 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 53. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:26 am; sunset will be at 6:47 pm. Currently, the temperature is 69; it feels like 69. Wind speed is clocking in at 1 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 80. The low will be 43. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.