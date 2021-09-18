The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Elko, NV
