Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.