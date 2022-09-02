Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
