Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 8:30 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.