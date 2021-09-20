Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 8:30 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV
