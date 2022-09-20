 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

