Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Elko people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The Elko area sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
This evening in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Keep an ey…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 deg…