Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.