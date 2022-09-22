Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 1:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
