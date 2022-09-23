Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 deg…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degr…
Today's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Keep an ey…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…