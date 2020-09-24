 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2020 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2020 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Today in Elko, NV, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 43. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:32 am; sunset will be at 6:37 pm. Currently, the temperature is 58; it feels like 58. Wind speed is clocking in at 1 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 83. The low will be 42. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aerials show mass flooding in Texas from Hurricane Laura

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News