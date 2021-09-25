The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Elko, NV
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
