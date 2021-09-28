Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Elko, NV
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
