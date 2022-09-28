Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
For the drive home in Elko: Generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day tom…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tempera…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3…