Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Elko, NV
