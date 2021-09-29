 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Elko, NV

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

