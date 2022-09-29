Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 29, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

