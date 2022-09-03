Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV

Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

