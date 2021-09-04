 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News