Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 8:00 PM PDT.