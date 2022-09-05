Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.