The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Elko, NV
