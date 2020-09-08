Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2020 in Elko, NV

Today in Elko, NV, expect mostly cloudy/wind conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 93 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 42. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:16 am; sunset will be at 7:04 pm. Currently, the temperature is 66; it feels like 66. Wind speed is clocking in at 32 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 64. The low will be 33. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation expected.