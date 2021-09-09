Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 66. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 8:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.