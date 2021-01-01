Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.