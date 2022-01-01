Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . -8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.