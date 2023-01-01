 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

