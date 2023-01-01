For the drive home in Elko: Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Wi…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bare…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. We'll see a low…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Elko: Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locall…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 24. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Elko's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Elko residents should exp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degree…