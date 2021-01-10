Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
