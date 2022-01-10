For the drive home in Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
