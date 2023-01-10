Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Tuesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 4:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.