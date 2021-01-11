 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News