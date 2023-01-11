 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:15 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

