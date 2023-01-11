This evening in Elko: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 7:15 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. Today's f…
For the drive home in Elko: Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. A…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Elko people …