This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is to…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 deg…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Winds should …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degr…