Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.