Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

