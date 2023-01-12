 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

