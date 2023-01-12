This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable cloudiness. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
