Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Elko area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

