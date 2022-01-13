This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
