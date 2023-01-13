This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Elko Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. T…
For the drive home in Elko: Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. A…
This evening in Elko: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees.…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Elko people …