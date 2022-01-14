 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Elko

For the drive home in Elko: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

