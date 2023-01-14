 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Elko

This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

