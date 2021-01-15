 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko

This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

