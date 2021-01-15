This evening in Elko: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Elko will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Elko
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is to…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just abo…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Winds should …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. Wi…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forcasted. Winds should…
This evening in Elko: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in…
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Elko …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…